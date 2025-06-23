Podcasts

Trending Middle East

IAEA holds emergency meeting and Gulf countries monitor radiation

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

June 23, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The UN’s nuclear watchdog will today hold an emergency meeting after the US launched strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran. Gulf countries and Iraq are monitoring radiation levels in the region as the conflict escalates. Meanwhile, Israel is dealing with the aftermath of retaliatory strikes from Iran.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Timeline: How Iran nuclear stand-off escalated into war

Iran vows payback for US strikes but leaves door to diplomacy open

Gulf countries and Iraq on alert for radiation levels as Israel-Iran war rages

Iran attacks Israel after US bombs nuclear facilities

Iran and Israel trade more strikes as air war enters second week

This episode features Cody Combs, Technology Policy Editor; Aarti Nagraj, Deputy Business Editor; and Thomas Helm, Jerusalem Correspondent.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

Updated: June 23, 2025, 2:00 AM`
Podcast

A satellite image shows Iran's Fordow nuclear site after it was hit by US strikes. Reuters

IAEA holds emergency meeting and Gulf countries monitor radiation

Episode 1: How to get your dream job after graduation

Episode 1: How to get your dream job

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks during a meeting with ambassadors in Tehran, Iran, June 15, 2025. Iranian Foreign Ministry/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Iran's Araghchi heads to Geneva, and Israel's secretive nuclear programme

Red Crescent Society members search through rubble for victims after Israeli strikes on Iran. Photo: IRCS via Reuters

What happens to the Middle East if Tehran falls?

Middle East Today

