Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Hajj begins today and Syria builds national army

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

June 04, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

There has been more deadly violence near an aid distribution site in Gaza. Syria has recruited half of its planned national army. The Hajj pilgrimage begins today.

On this morning's episode of Trending Middle East:

At least 27 killed and 90 injured near Gaza aid distribution centre in Rafah

UN calls for investigation into Palestinian deaths near Gaza aid site as Israel pushes back

Syria has recruited half of planned 200,000-strong army, military sources say

Under pressure, Kurdish militia resumes integration talks with Damascus

Mapping the global gathering of Hajj

This episode features Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan correspondent, and Ali Al Shouk, senior news reporter.

Updated: June 04, 2025, 3:24 AM
Podcast

More Episodes

Muslims perform morning prayers in the grand mosque during the annual hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 3, 2025. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Hajj begins today and Syria builds national army

Dubai's property market last year broke a decade-long record for home sales, while rental rates jumped to unprecedented levels. Bloomberg

Dubai real estate: Rut or redemption?

An Israeli tank moves near the border with Gaza on May 19. Getty Images

Hamas ready to negotiate and Iran, Egypt talk nuclear

Internally displaced Palestinians gather outside a charity kitchen to receive limited rations amid a shortage of food in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. EPA

Gaza aid site shooting and Iran-US nuclear talks

More podcasts

          Middle East Today