Syria has recruited half of planned 200,000-strong army, military sources say

Syria's transitional authorities have so far recruited half of a planned 200,000-man army, a Syrian military official briefed on the progress told The National.

Uniting myriad factions after the civil war that broke out in 2011 and ended in December is crucial for the consolidation of power by President Ahmad Al Shara, and could heal the country's fragmentation.

The leaders of Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, the group that led the rebel offensive that removed the Assad regime last year, are aiming for a major geo-political Middle East transformation.

Speaking to The National, the official said a 3,500-man brigade, comprising mostly Uyghur fighters, has been created under a commander known as Abu Muhammad Al Turkistani - a pseudonym.

He owes loyalty to a more senior Uyghur figure in Syria known as Abu Dajana, who has a direct line to Mr Al Shara, the official explained.

"The Uyghurs and most of the foreign fighters will be given Syrian citizenship by the end of the year," the official said, adding that thearmy will mostly consist of existing HTS members and factions from the civil war rather than conscripts without military experience.

Earlier on Tuesday Reuters reported that foreign fighters who were allies of HTS in the civil war have been brought into a new brigade, meeting a major US demand to contain them.

Last week, US special envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, met Mr Al Shara in Damascus and announced that Washington would lift Syria's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

The new army also includes 30,000 members of the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army and 15,000 members of the mostly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) - which is currently in control of large parts of eastern Syria.

Mr Al Shara and SDF chief Mazloum Abdi have been discussing integrating the forces into the new army.

The Uyghurs in Syria mainly came from China during the Syrian civil war. They belong to the Al Qaeda-linked Turkistan Islamic Party, aligned with HTS and its forerunners.

For years, the group spearheaded HTS attacks on the former Syrian regime and other foes until the HTS built its own special forces comprising mostly Syrians, sources said.

The army is expected to be firmly under the control of the Syrian authorities. About two-thirds of the senior commanders already appointed are HTS members, while the rest are drawn from the brigades that teamed up with the group, such as the Syrian National Army.

Salaries range from $150 to $500 and are currently being paid from resources under HTS control, including two telecom companies that belonged to former president Bashar Al Assad and his associates, the official said.

But, a US decision last month to lift sanctions on Syria will help draw Arab funding, he added.

Every division, will have 20,000 troops organised in five brigades − two infantry batallions, one armoured battallion, as well as a special forces and a "multi-task" batallion.

"Most brigades, bar the infantry, are still at skeleton stage," the official said, adding the plans are being mainly drawn by Ali Noureddine Al Naasan, whom Mr Al Shara appointed as army head in January, and Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra. Both men were close allies of Mr Al Shara during most of his transformation from a fighter in an extremist group to a President.

