Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Erdogan has 'no interest' in re-election, and doctor describes dire straits for Gaza's children

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

PodbeanSpotifyYoutube
Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

May 23, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he has no interest in being re-elected. A doctor describes the horrendous state of children in Gaza. Abu Dhabi artificial intelligence company G42 has teamed up with tech giants on Stargate UAE.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Turkey's Erdogan says he has 'no interest in being re-elected'

'Skeletons draped in skin': Doctor describes the state of children in Gaza

Abu Dhabi's G42 teams up with Big Tech companies to build Stargate UAE

This episode features Alvin R Cabral, Business Reporter – Consumer and Technology; and Lizzie Porter, Turkey Correspondent.

Tomorrow 2021
Tomorrow 2021
The Settlers

Director: Louis Theroux

Starring: Daniella Weiss, Ari Abramowitz

Rating: 5/5

CREW
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERajesh%20A%20Krishnan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETabu%2C%20Kareena%20Kapoor%20Khan%2C%20Kriti%20Sanon%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
On Women's Day
F1 drivers' standings

1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 281

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 247

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes 222

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull 177

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 138

6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull 93

7. Sergio Perez, Force India 86

8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 56

ONCE UPON A TIME IN GAZA

Starring: Nader Abd Alhay, Majd Eid, Ramzi Maqdisi

Directors: Tarzan and Arab Nasser

Rating: 4.5/5

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Updated: May 23, 2025, 3:54 AM

More Episodes

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

          By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
          Middle East Today