Erdogan has 'no interest' in re-election, and doctor describes dire straits for Gaza's children

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he has no interest in being re-elected. A doctor describes the horrendous state of children in Gaza. Abu Dhabi artificial intelligence company G42 has teamed up with tech giants on Stargate UAE.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Turkey's Erdogan says he has 'no interest in being re-elected'

'Skeletons draped in skin': Doctor describes the state of children in Gaza

Abu Dhabi's G42 teams up with Big Tech companies to build Stargate UAE

This episode features Alvin R Cabral, Business Reporter – Consumer and Technology; and Lizzie Porter, Turkey Correspondent.

The Settlers Director: Louis Theroux Starring: Daniella Weiss, Ari Abramowitz Rating: 5/5

CREW %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERajesh%20A%20Krishnan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETabu%2C%20Kareena%20Kapoor%20Khan%2C%20Kriti%20Sanon%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

F1 drivers' standings 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 281 2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 247 3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes 222 4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull 177 5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 138 6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull 93 7. Sergio Perez, Force India 86 8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 56