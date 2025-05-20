Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Limited aid entering Gaza, and Syria cracks down on ISIS

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Podbean Spotify Youtube
Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

May 20, 2025

Aid is once again entering Gaza but with Israeli-imposed limitations. Syrian security troops have begun operations to “eradicate” ISIS from urban centres. Egypt has repatriated ancient artefacts from Australia.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Netanyahu says Israel will control all of Gaza while allowing 'minimal' aid

Syria cracks down on ISIS as authorities seek closer US ties

Australia and US return ancient artefacts to Egypt as repatriation campaign gathers pace

This episode features Kamal Tabikha, Cairo Correspondent, and Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan Correspondent.

Updated: May 20, 2025, 2:00 AM

