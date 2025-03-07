Podcasts

Trending Middle East

US engaged in talks with Hamas and UK lifts sanctions on Syria

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

March 07, 2025

The National has learnt US officials held several rounds of direct talks with Hamas leaders in Qatar in January. The UK government has lifted dozens of sanctions on Syria. The EU's 27 leaders met in Brussels on Thursday for emergency talks on boosting defence spending.

US-Hamas direct talks focused on hostage exchange and a transition to the second phase of Gaza's ceasefire

UK lifts sanctions against dozens of Syrian entities including central bank

European leaders hold ‘watershed’ defence talks after US pulls plug on Ukraine

This episode features Hamza Hendawi and Sunniva Rose.

Updated: March 07, 2025, 2:00 AM

