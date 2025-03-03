Podcasts

Israel blocks Gaza aid and Druze-HTS clashes in Syria

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s trends

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

March 03, 2025

Israel has suspended the entry of all goods and supplies into Gaza. Israel has also vowed to defend Syria's Druze community. Meanwhile, European leaders gathered in London for a crucial summit on Ukraine.

Israel suspends entry of supplies into Gaza as first phase of ceasefire agreement ends

Israel vows to defend Syria's Druze after clashes on edge of Damascus

Starmer hosts European leaders at UK summit on Ukraine

This episode features Khaled Yacoub Oweis.

Updated: March 03, 2025, 2:00 AM

