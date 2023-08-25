Trump surrenders in Georgia, UAE's Brics invitation – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, former US president Donald Trump surrenders to Georgia authorities over charges that he plotted to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

President Sheikh Mohamed expresses his thanks during a call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following an invitation for the UAE to join Brics.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin issues his condolences to the family of the Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed in a plane crash.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says plans are under way to allow the participation of “new blood” in the country's development.