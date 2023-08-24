Putin breaks silence over Prigozhin death as US suggests missile downed plane

President Vladimir Putin issued condolence to the family of Yevgeny Prigozhin on Thursday as Russia grappled with the fallout from the mid-air private jet explosion that killed the Wagner Group boss less than 24 hours earlier.

Mr Putin said his former chef was a talented businessman and urged all to await the outcome of the official investigation into the crash, in which all 10 people on board were killed.

Earlier in the day, as Ukraine marked its 32nd independence day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied involvement in the explosion that downed the jet carrying the 62-year-old.

Read more What next for Wagner mercenaries and mine operations

“We have nothing to do with this situation, that's for sure,” Mr Zelenskyy said during a press conference.

“I think everyone knows who this concerns.”

US officials held a briefing claiming a surface-to-air missile originating from inside Russia is likely to have shot down the plane presumed to be carrying Mr Prigozhin on Wednesday, as other theories including bombs in a case of wine circulated.

At the crash site on Thursday morning, forensic teams carried away black body bags on stretchers. Part of the plane's tail and other fragments lay on the ground near a wooded area where investigators had erected a tent.

The Baza news outlet reported that investigators were focusing on a theory that one or two bombs may have been planted on board. Russian media also reported sources saying they believed the plane had been shot down by one or more surface-to-air missiles.

Wagner chief Prigozhin presumed dead in plane crash – in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 A cameraman films the wreckage of the private jet registered to Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin near the crash site in Russia's Tver region. Reuters

The crash occurred about 300km from Moscow after two months in which the main talking point among the Russian elite was why Mr Putin had failed to immediately punish Mr Prigozhin, who led a June rebellion that was denounced as treason.

“Putin is someone who generally thinks that revenge is a dish best served cold,” CIA director Bill Burns told an annual security forum in Aspen last month. “In my experience, Putin is the ultimate apostle of payback.”

The news of the crash was first released by Russia's aviation agency Rosaviatsiya, which said Mr Prigozhin was on board the plane.

“According to the airline, the following passengers were on board the Embraer aircraft … Prigozhin, Yevgeny,” it said.

A who's who of Wagner mercenaries was on the flight, including its second-in-command, Dmitry Utkin, who was responsible for naming the group. Others included the logistics chief, a fighter wounded by US air strikes in Syria and at least one possible bodyguard.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Denis Pushilin, Moscow-installed acting leader of the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's Donetsk region. Reuters

Many believed the Wagner chief was a marked man after his short-lived uprising in June against the Russian military.

For company leaders who had all been called out by the Kremlin as traitors to travel together on a single flight appeared to be an extraordinary breach of security. The purpose of the trip was unknown.

“The decision to put so many senior-level people on one plane was a poor decision, as key figures should always fly separately,” said Lou Osborn, an analyst at All Eyes on Wagner, an open-source research group.

“Prigozhin was feeling overconfident. He might have genuinely been made to feel like he was pardoned.”

Emergency specialists carry a body bag near wreckage of the private jet linked to Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. Reuters

Mr Prigozhin's brief revolt saw his mercenaries sweep through the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and capture the military headquarters there without firing a shot.

They then drove to within about 200km of Moscow and downed several military aircraft, killing more than a dozen Russian pilots.

The plane crash also came the same week that Russian media reported that Gen Sergey Surovikin, a former top commander in Ukraine who was reportedly linked to Mr Prigozhin, had been dismissed from his post as commander of Russia’s air force.

Mr Prigozhin was long outspoken and critical of how Russian generals were waging the war in Ukraine, where his mercenaries were some of the fiercest fighters for the Kremlin.

For a long time, Mr Putin appeared content to allow such infighting – and Mr Prigozhin seemed to have unusual latitude to speak his mind.

His forces fought some of the bloodiest battles over the past 18 months, but pulled back from the front line after capturing the eastern city of Bakhmut in one of the few battlefield successes that Russia's “special military operation” could claim.

After the rebellion, Russian officials said Wagner fighters would only be able to return to Ukraine as part of the regular army and most of the fighters ended up in neighbouring Belarus under a deal that the Kremlin appeared to accept.