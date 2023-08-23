Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin 'killed in plane crash'

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has died in a plane crash in Russia, according to media reports.

Nine other people on board the private jet also died in the crash near Tver, 180km north-west of Moscow, on Wednesday.

The jet carrying the 62-year-old Russian mercenary leader was travelling from Moscow to St Petersburg, according to state news agency Tass.

“The plane that crashed in the Tver Region listed Yevgeny Prigozhin among its passengers, [Russia's aviation agency] Rosaviatsia said,” Tass reported. RIA Novosti and Interfax published similar reports.

Russian authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, the press service of the Tver regional government said in a separate statement on its website that gave no details on the identity of the casualties.

Mr Prigozhin was at the heart of a mutiny against Moscow's top brass two months ago when Wagner fighters came within 200km of Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had denounced the rebellion as “treason” but Mr Prigozhin escaped any retaliation under a deal brokered to end the revolt.

Wagner's troops were brought in by Moscow as extra firepower in Ukraine after Russian plans for a swift capture of Kyiv went awry.

Mr Prigozhin was a former Kremlin confidant and restaurant tycoon who was once nicknamed “Putin's chef”.

The Wagner leader and Mr Putin have a long history. They were both born in Leningrad in what was then the Soviet Union, and had close associations to each other over many years.

Mr Putin used to take foreign leaders to the restaurants that Mr Prigozhin owned after he built up a prominent catering business from a hot dog business.

Wagner is a mercenary group based in Russia that has been operational in Ukraine and at least four African nations.

The US sanctioned Mr Prigozhin, taking aim at his private aircraft and a yacht, for his links to the shadowy group known as the Internet Research Agency.

The group was accused of spreading misinformation and adopting fake social media personas in an attempt to influence American politics.