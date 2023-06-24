Yevgeny Prigozhin, former Kremlin caterer leading armed rebellion in Russia

Follow the latest news on Russia here

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian mercenary leader at the heart of a mutiny against Moscow's top brass, is a former Kremlin confidant and restaurant tycoon who was once nicknamed “Putin's chef”.

But it was not until the war in Ukraine that Mr Prigozhin, 62, stepped out from the shadows and admitted what had long been suspected in the West: that he was the leader of the private army known as the Wagner Group.

Wagner's troops have bolstered Moscow's firepower during the bitter fighting that has ensued in Ukraine after plans for a swift Russian capture of Kyiv went awry.

But in taking on board Mr Prigozhin's manpower, the Kremlin has embraced his erratic and outspoken personality.

His tirades against the regular Russian army came to a head during the battle for Ukraine's Bakhmut, where Mr Prigozhin said his men had been left to “perish senselessly” without ammunition.

Although some of Mr Prigozhin's sabre-rattling has come to nothing, his call to rebellion against the army on Friday has led to a very real security crisis for President Vladimir Putin.

Crossing another line, Mr Prigozhin openly rejected Mr Putin's justifications for invading Ukraine in February 2022.

The president on Saturday declared the mutiny a “stab in the back” after Mr Prigozhin claimed to have seized control of a southern city.

Yevgeny Progizhon has furiously denounced the Russian military leadership during the war in Ukraine. AFP

The two men, both born in Leningrad in what was then the Soviet Union, have a long history.

Mr Putin used to take foreign leaders to the restaurants that Mr Prigozhin owned after turning his line as hot dog seller into a prominent catering business.

He provided meals to the Kremlin and to Russian public schools. In 2010 Mr Putin opened a factory for the catering business that was financed with state loans.

“Vladimir Putin saw how I built a business out of a kiosk, he saw that I don’t mind serving to the esteemed guests because they were my guests,” Mr Prigozhin recalled in an interview published in 2011.

Mr Prigozhin, who is believed to have served prison time for theft and fraud as a younger man, later came under scrutiny in the US as investigators looked into claims that Russia had meddled in American elections.

The US sanctioned Mr Prigozhin, targeting three private aircraft and a yacht, for his links to the shadowy group known as the Internet Research Agency.

The group was accused of spreading misinformation and adopting fake social media personas in an attempt to influence American politics.

Last year Mr Prigozhin made the extraordinary admission: “We have interfered, we are interfering and we will continue to interfere.”

But his greater notoriety came from his links to Wagner.

What is the Wagner Group?

His role in financing the group was long suspected and he was under separate sanctions for mercenary activity in Libya and breaching UN arms embargoes.

Wagner was accused of capitalising on instability in countries such as Mali and the Central African Republic to pursue natural resources and commit human rights abuses.

After the invasion of Ukraine began last year, western officials soon established that Wagner forces were in the country and accused them of planning to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Following years of denials, Mr Prigozhin finally admitted his role at Wagner in September.

His troops were central to the struggle for Bakhmut, a battle whose symbolic value came to surpass any military advantage from seizing the city.

Discord between Mr Prigozhin and Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu began to surface as the battle raged on with heavy casualties.

The US estimates that nearly half of the 20,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine since December were Wagner fighters. Mr Prigozhin's soldiers-for-hire included inmates recruited from Russia’s prisons.

In impulsive, expletive-filled rants he raged at the ministry for under-equipping his troops and threatened to pull out of Bakhmut altogether.

The cracks appeared papered over when Wagner finally claimed control of Bakhmut and said it would hand the city over to the regular army.

But on Saturday, Mr Prigozhin said he had crossed into Russia with his forces to topple Moscow's military leadership, saying he and his 25,000 fighters were “ready to die”.