Wagner Group chief condemns Russian military leadership, signalling deep rifts

Russia's mercenary Wagner Group has found itself further embroiled in a turbulent conflict with Moscow's military leadership.

On Friday, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian Ministry of Defence of orchestrating strikes on the group's encampments, inflicting a “huge” number of fatalities on their forces.

Mr Prigozhin also launched a vehement critique of Moscow's military operations and the rationale behind Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Wagner chief, who has had a fractious relationship with Russia's defence leaders, has accused the ministry and top general, Valery Gerasimov, of gross incompetence.

He dismissed Russia's justifications for the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow refers to as a “special military operation”.

Mr Prigozhin released a video clip on Telegram through his press service, expressing his scorn for the official narrative.

“The Defence Ministry is trying to deceive society and the president and tell us a story about how there was crazy aggression from Ukraine and that they were planning to attack us with the whole of Nato,” Mr Prigozhin said.

He continued his indictment of Russia's military motivations, alleging that the war was not about the demilitarisation or denazification of Ukraine, as publicly stated by Russian authorities.

Russian military leaders have remained silent as they faced angry rants from Yevgeny Prigozhin, the maverick millionaire head of the private military contractor Wagner. AP

Instead, he claimed it was fuelled by the vanity of Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu and the unquenchable desire for wealth by the ruling elite.

Furthermore, he accused Russia's military leadership of hampering the war effort through rampant corruption and accused leaders of wanton disregard for the lives of young soldiers

This public condemnation came against the backdrop of an order by President Vladimir Putin and the ministry for mercenary groups such as Wagner to be brought under ministry control, a directive that Mr Prigozhin has vehemently resisted.

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues its counter-offensive against Russian forces.

Despite having reclaimed eight villages since the start of its campaign, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that progress was “slower than desired”.

Ukrainian officials have emphasised that the full-scale counter-offensive has yet to be launched.

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted: “The counter-offensive is not a new season of a Netflix show.

“There is no need to expect action and buy popcorn.”

This sentiment was echoed by deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar, who affirmed that the “main events” of the counter-offensive were “ahead of us”.