UAE President on strong ties with Turkey, protesters storm Swedish embassy - Trending

On today’s episode, President Sheikh Mohamed spoke of his commitment to strong ties with Turkey as he welcomed Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Abu Dhabi.

Hundreds of protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad in the early hours of Thursday morning and set it on fire.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that he looked forward to “new horizons” in relations between Gulf Co-operation Council states and the bloc of Central Asian countries informally known as the C5.

Former Israeli foreign and justice minister Tzipi Livni has criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for trying to push through judicial reforms that have stoked deep divisions within the country.