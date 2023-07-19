Former Israeli foreign minister criticises Netanyahu’s judicial reforms

Tzipi Livni, a former Israeli foreign and justice minister, has criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for trying to push through judicial reforms that have stoked deep division within the country.

“This is not legitimate, this is not judicial reforms, it’s not about this article, it’s not about balance between different authorities, it's about substance and this is what we’re fighting for,” Ms Livni said on Wednesday,

She was speaking on a panel on the Middle East at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in recent months to protest against the far-right government's proposed judicial overhaul.

The public outcry forced Mr Netanyahu to temporarily delay the legislation but it is back on the agenda and expected to be voted on in the coming days.

The reforms would strip power from Israel's Supreme Court and transfer them to Parliament.

Critics say the move would weaken the Supreme Court, which has historically kept previous governments in check.

Ms Livni called the protesters “inspiring” while warning that “these are really historical dramatic moments in Israel".

On Tuesday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog met US President Joe Biden at the White House.

Mr Herzog said the protests were proof of the strength of Israel’s democracy.

“The heated debate we are going through as a society is a virtue and tribute to the greatness of Israeli democracy. Israeli democracy is sound, strong and resilient,” he said.

The reforms have strained relations between the Biden administration and Israeli authorities.

Earlier this week, the two sides announced a vague plan for Mr Biden and Mr Netanyahu to “convene a meeting soon".

The leaders spoke by phone before Mr Biden met Mr Herzog.