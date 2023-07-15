Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in hospital for 'assessments'

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to hospital on Saturday but is in a good condition, his office said.

Mr Netanyahu, 73, was undergoing medical assessments at Sheba Hospital near Tel Aviv, the office said.

Local media reported Mr Netanyahu was unwell but was fully conscious on the way to hospital.

The hospital is close to coastal Caesarea where Mr Netanyahu has a private residence. Israeli television said he was there when he became unwell.

Mr Netanyahu was taken to hospital with chest pains last year.

Israel's longest-serving leader with a cumulative stretch of more than 15 years in power, he returned to office last December at the head of a coalition of religious and ultra-nationalist parties.

He has been in the eye of a political storm over his plan to overhaul the judiciary, which has set off unprecedented protests in Israel.

