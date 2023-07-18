Israeli President Herzog heads to White House as tension flares

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is meeting US leader Joe Biden on Tuesday at the White House as tensions flare between Washington and the far-right government in the Knesset.

The White House has said the visit by Mr Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial, will highlight the two countries' “ironclad” partnership and friendship.

But the Biden administration has grown increasingly uneasy with events unfolding in Israel under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mr Biden spoke to Mr Netanyahu by phone on Monday and invited him to the US later this year, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, ending months of speculation about when such a visit might occur.

Mr Kirby voiced concern over recent unrest in Israel over proposed judicial reforms, and called “some of the extremist activities and behaviour” of Mr Netanyahu's cabinet members “disturbing".

Mr Netanyahu said in a statement that the call focused on “strengthening the strong alliance between the countries” and his intention to “forge a broad public consensus” on the highly contested judicial bill.

Israel's government is going ahead with the second of three votes for a bill as part of a planned judicial overhaul that would limit the Supreme Court's powers, further fuelling national anti-government protests.

Recent tensions in Israel and the occupied West Bank have also reached a fever pitch.

This month, Israel launched its largest military operation in Jenin in decades – killing at least 17 people and injuring more than 100 others.

Mr Biden last week criticised members of Israel's far-right cabinet over their policies in the occupied West Bank, and reaffirmed his support for a two-state solution with Palestinians.

“It's not all Israel's problem [in the West Bank], but they are part of the problem … particularly those individuals in the cabinet who say … [Palestinians] have no right to be here,” he said in a recorded interview with CNN.

Mr Kirby said the proposed judicial reform will “certainly be a topic of discussion” between Mr Biden and Mr Herzog in their Tuesday meeting, but will not be the only topic of concern.

The White House highlighted Iran “destabilising” regional maritime activity, climate change and “stronger integration of Israel into the Middle East” as areas that would be discussed between the two leaders.

Mr Herzog was last at the White House in October, for another round of talks that focused on deepening Israel's integration with its Arab neighbours.