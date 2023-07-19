President Sheikh Mohamed speaks of strong ties with Turkey as Erdogan visits

President Sheikh Mohamed spoke of his commitment to strong ties with Turkey on Wednesday as he welcomed Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Abu Dhabi.

"Today in Abu Dhabi I enjoyed fruitful talks with President Erdogan, as we explored ways to continue building on the close, historic ties between our two countries," a statement on Twitter said.

"The UAE and Turkey remain committed to fostering regional stability, growth and sustainable economic development."

Mr Erdogan is in the Emirati capital on the final day of a trip to the Gulf, where he is seeking investment opportunities and looking to forge stronger ties with the region.

Talks are expected to build on ties forged when Sheikh Mohamed visited Ankara in November 2021 and pledged a $10 billion fund to invest in Turkey's economy.

The two leaders last met in June after Mr Erdogan's re-election.

A number of deals and agreements are expected on Wednesday. Mr Erdogan has sought to improve diplomatic ties and friendships with Gulf nations after disagreements over the past decade.

Turkey, with its substantial population, manufacturing base and location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, is seen as a natural partner for business-minded Gulf nations.