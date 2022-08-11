Abu Dhabi's IHC acquires 50% of Turkish renewable energy company Kalyon Enerji

Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Company acquired a 50 per cent stake in Turkish renewable energy company Kalyon Enerji for Dh1.8 billion ($490 million) as it seeks to expand its clean energy portfolio.

The deal includes the photovoltaic power plant project with an installed capacity of 1,347.734 megawatt peak — a unit of measurement for the output of power from solar or wind sources — in the Karapinar region in Konya, located in Ankara, IHC said in a statement on Thursday.

The agreement also includes a wind power project and other renewable projects in various cities in Turkey.

"This constitutes IHC's second-largest acquisition in the renewable energy sector to date," Syed Shueb, IHC’s chief executive, said.

"With this transaction, IHC is further accelerating its growth in the renewable energy sector by partnering with Kalyon Enerji, and this will complement our renewable energy portfolio, which we will continue to grow across different markets."

In May, IHC completed a Dh7.3bn strategic investment deal in the green energy sector with India's Adani Group. This was one of the largest deals between the UAE and India, representing 4.8 per cent of the total trade between the two countries, the company said at the time.

More to follow ...