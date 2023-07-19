Saudi Arabia set to host GCC-Central Asian summit in Jeddah

Saudi Arabia is hosting a summit of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) and Central Asian countries on Wednesday.

King Salman this week sent invitations to leaders of all countries in the two blocs to attend the summit in Jeddah.

Kuwait’s Crown Prince, Mishal Al Ahmad Al Sabah, and Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Co-operation Affairs, Sayyid Asa’ad bin Tarik Al Said, have confirmed they will attend.

The bloc of Central Asian countries, also informally known as the C5 bloc, comprises Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

READ MORE Saudi Arabia and Japan to co-operate on crude exports and clean hydrogen

The meeting in Jeddah will mark the 18th such event.

Foreign ministers from the GCC met their counterparts from the C5 block in Riyadh in September, and launched the GCC-Central Asia Strategic Dialogue.

“The GCC-Central Asia Strategic Dialogue, a new arrangement to launch co-operation in all areas of mutual interest, including political and security dialogues, trade and investment co-operation, and cultural engagement,” the ministers said in a joint statement at the time.

Although the five central Asian countries are not yet a formal bloc, they have come to be known as the C5 and have been increasing engagement with regional neighbours such as Russia and China.

In September, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and met Russian President Vladimir Putin on his first foreign trip since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in early 2020.

Earlier in May, the presidents of the C5 countries visited the starting point of ancient China’s Silk Road and attended the China-Central Asia Summit.