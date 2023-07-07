Guterres calls on Israel to abide by obligations, Twitter threatens to sue Meta – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urges Israel to abide by its international legal obligations, stressing that “escalation is not the solution”. His comments come after Israel launched a two-day incursion in the West Bank this week, its largest military operation in the area in decades.

Twitter threatens to sue Meta over the social media company's Threads app. A letter from lawyer Alex Spiro says Elon Musk's X Corp has “serious concerns” that Mark Zuckerberg's company has engaged in “systemic, wilful and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property”.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani has ordered sweeping changes to senior security posts, including the heads of the National Security Service, the Intelligence Service and other senior roles in these departments, a government official tells The National.

Central bank digital currencies are becoming more popular, with 109 countries actively exploring or engaging with them across various phases of development as of last month, according to a report by Finbold, a UK financial news platform.