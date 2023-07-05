Iraqi PM makes sweeping changes in senior security posts

Since taking office in October, Mohammed Shia Al Sudani has been replacing government officials appointed by his predecessor

Mohammed Shia Al Sudani's reshuffle was in part to 'enhance the performance efficiency of the security institutions', the Iraqi government said. Photo: Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office
Sinan Mahmoud author image
Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad
Jul 05, 2023
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani on Wednesday ordered sweeping changes in senior security posts, the government said.

A statement did not give details of the posts affected or the personnel changes but a government official told The National they include the heads of the Intelligence Service and National Security Service.

The move was "to inject new blood and provide an opportunity for other leaders to the manage security in order to enhance the performance efficiency of the security institutions”, the statement read.

Mr Al Sudani took office in October after a year-long post-election political stalemate that led to clashes between Shiite militias and delays in investment in vital sectors.

Since then, the Prime Minister, who has the backing of Iran's staunch allies in the Co-ordination Framework parliamentary bloc, has been replacing government officials appointed by previous prime minister with others linked with or close to the bloc's members.

Updated: July 05, 2023, 2:33 PM
IraqMiddle East
