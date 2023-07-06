Escalation is not the solution, UN chief tells Israel

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged Israel on Thursday to abide by its international legal obligations, stressing that “escalation is not the solution”.

While recognising Israel's security concerns, he emphasised the need for restraint and the use of proportional force.

His comments come after Israel this week launched a two-day incursion in the West Bank in its largest military operation in the area in decades.

The operation focused on the northern city of Jenin, a centre for several armed Palestinian groups. It involved hundreds of troops, drone strikes and armoured bulldozers.

Mr Guterres also stated that Israel's use of air strikes was inconsistent with the conduct of law enforcement operations.

He reminded Israel that, “as the occupying power”, it has a responsibility to ensure that the civilian population is protected against all acts of violence.

“It simply bolsters radicalisation and leads to a deepening cycle of violence and bloodshed,” he said, calling for a two-state solution and the end of the occupation.

Israel launched air strikes this week on the densely populated Gaza Strip following rocket fire from the Hamas-run enclave.

And on Thursday, Israel fired a barrage of missiles at Lebanon, saying the action was in response to a rocket launch “that was carried out from Lebanese territory, which exploded adjacent to the border in Israeli territory”.

