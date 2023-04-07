Israel strikes Lebanon and Gaza, Saudi Arabia and Iran resume flights — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Israel launched strikes in Lebanon in the early hours of Friday, with at least two explosions heard in the southern city of Tyre. The strike was confirmed by the Israeli army who said it had targeted sites belonging to Hamas.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to resume direct flights in a landmark agreement that was signed in Beijing. The two countries will also enable issuing visas for citizens, and both private and state bilateral visits will resume.

Dubai Police has served more than 90,000 iftar meals to motorists in the first 10 days of Ramadan in an attempt to improve road safety. It said the number of road accidents typically increases in the period before iftar, with some drivers speeding or running red lights.

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will make history once again by becoming the first Arab astronaut to perform a spacewalk later this month. He will venture outside the International Space Station for six and half hours on April 28 to make repairs to the structure with a fellow Nasa astronaut, Stephen Bowen.