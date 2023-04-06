Dubai Police serve up 90,000 iftar meals to drivers to boost road safety

Dubai Police served up more than 90,000 iftar meals in the first 10 days of Ramadan in a bid to deter motorists from flouting traffic rules while rushing to break their fast.

The force said the number of road accidents typically surges in the period before iftar, with some drivers speeding, running red lights or committing other breaches of traffic safety.

Police are working with local charities to distribute meals to drivers shortly before iftar in hopes of improving road safety.

“Traffic accidents and offences usually surge before iftar time,” said Maj Gen Saif Al Mazroui, director of Dubai Police's traffic department.

“Some motorists commit serious offences such as speeding, crossing the red signal or overtaking from the hard shoulder of the road.”

He said three people died and 34 were injured in 47 traffic accidents during the first 10 days of Ramadan in 2022, with one death and 23 injuries recorded in 29 traffic accidents during the holy month in 2021.

“Many motorists drive recklessly, not leaving a safe distance between vehicles and not following lane discipline because of fasting, anxiety and fatigue,” he said.

“Such behaviour causes severe accidents and deaths on the roads as well as damages to properties.”

Maj Gen Al Mazroui hoped the free meal initiative would mitigate the risk of accidents during what is often referred to as the “Ramadan rush”.

“Having an iftar meal in the car will reduce tension and encourage them to slow down to reach safely to their destinations,” said the senior officer.

Col Salah Al Hammadi, director of traffic awareness campaigns at Dubai Police, said the force has chosen junctions with heavy traffic in the city to distribute meals to motorists, with assistance from volunteers.

“It is part of our awareness campaign to have a safe Ramadan. Officers and volunteers will distribute the meals to drivers before iftar in order to encourage them to slow down and not exceed speed limits to get home,” Col Al Hammadi said.

Police said motorists who hear the call for maghrib prayer while driving should find a safe place to stop to order to break their fast before resuming their journeys.

Dubai Police have launched a separate initiative to serve 11,000 iftar meals to labourers throughout Ramadan.

Ramadan Al Khair — Ramadan of Goodness — was created to highlight “the values of compassion, interdependence and solidarity through humanitarian action”.

“The distribution of iftar meals is an ideal opportunity to promote and spread the culture and awareness of safety and security among labourers in both English and Urdu,” said Butti Ahmed bin Darwish Al Falasi, director of the Security Awareness Department in the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police.

“This campaign is also a chance to educate labourers on their rights and duties, and ensure the communication channels are kept open to establish trust between the police and workers.”

