Israel strikes Lebanon and Gaza in major escalation

Israel bombarded south Lebanon in the early hours of Friday, following a day of rocket fire from the Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

At least two explosions were heard in the southern city of Tyre. Smoke was seen billowing from the direction of the Rashidieh camp for Palestinian refugees.

The Israeli army confirmed the strike. Early on Friday it had earlier targeted different areas of Gaza, as Israel said its jets hit targets including tunnels and weapons manufacturing sites of Hamas.

"The IDF struck targets including terrorist infrastructures belonging to Hamas in southern Lebanon," the Israeli army statement said. "The IDF will not allow the Hamas terrorist organization to operate from within Lebanon & hold the state of Lebanon responsible for every directed fire emanating from its territory."

The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon known as Unifil said: "Early this morning, the IDF informed Unifil that they will begin an artillery response to yesterday’s rocket launches. Immediately after, Unifil personnel heard loud explosions around the city of Tyre."

"Unifil's Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Aroldo Lázaro, is speaking with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line. Our liaison and coordination mechanisms are fully engaged. Both sides have said they do not want a war. The actions over the past day are dangerous and risk a serious escalation.We urge all parties to cease all actions across the Blue Line now."

The city of Tyre was quiet after the initial strikes, with most residents sheltering in residential shelters or homes.

A small crowd of men gathered near the sea, exclaiming over a thick cloud of smoke that hovered in the sky.

“What do they want with us?” a stunned resident asked of the crowd. “When they said they’d respond I didn’t expect them to strike all the way in Tyre.”