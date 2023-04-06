Saudi Arabia and Iran's statement in full on resumption of flights and embassies

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume flights and bilateral visits of official and private sector delegations, in addition to issuing visas for citizens, according to a joint statement signed by the two countries on Thursday.

Both sides will also reopen diplomatic representations within the two-month period stipulated in an agreement facilitated by China in March.

Here is the full text of the communique issued by Saudi Arabia and Iran after the foreign ministerial meeting in Beijing, as published by the Saudi Press Agency.

A joint statement was issued at the conclusion of the talks between the foreign ministers of the Kingdom and the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Chinese capital, Beijing, as follows:

In light of what was included in the joint tripartite statement of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China issued on March 10, 2023 AD regarding the resumption of relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and within the framework of co-ordination between the two countries regarding the necessary steps to resume diplomatic and consular work between them, took place in the capital, Beijing, on Ramadan 15, 1444 AH, corresponding to April 6, 2023 AD, talks between His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and His Excellency Mr Hossein Amirabdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the talks, the two sides stressed the importance of following up and activating the implementation of the Beijing Agreement, in a way that enhances mutual trust and expands the scope of co-operation, and contributes to achieving security, stability and prosperity in the region.

The two sides affirmed their keenness to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and activate the security cooperation agreement between the two countries, signed on 1/22/1422 AH, corresponding to 4/17/2001 AD, and the general agreement for co-operation in the field of economy, trade, investment, technology, science, culture, sports and youth, signed on 2/2/1419 AH corresponding to 27/ 5/1998 AD.

The two sides agreed to reopen their diplomatic missions during the agreed period, to proceed with taking the necessary measures to open the embassies of the two countries in Riyadh and Tehran, and their general consulates in Jeddah and Mashhad, and to continue co-ordination between the technical teams on both sides to discuss ways to enhance co-operation between the two countries, including the resumption of flights, mutual visits by official delegations and the private sector, and facilitating the granting of visas to citizens of the two countries, including Umrah visas.

The two sides expressed their aspiration to intensify consultative meetings and discuss ways of co-operation to achieve more positive prospects for relations, given the natural resources, economic potentials that the two countries possess, and great opportunities to achieve mutual benefit for the two brotherly peoples. They affirmed their readiness to do everything possible to overcome any obstacles facing the promotion of co-operation between them.

The two sides also agreed to enhance their co-operation in everything that would achieve security and stability in the region and serve the interests of its countries and peoples.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides expressed their thanks and appreciation to the Chinese side for hosting this meeting, and the two sides also expressed their thanks to the Swiss government for its endeavours and appreciated efforts to take care of Saudi and Iranian interests.

His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, renewed the invitation extended to His Excellency Mr Hossein Amirabdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to visit the Kingdom and hold a bilateral meeting in the capital, Riyadh.

For his part, His Excellency Mr Hossein Amirabdollahian welcomed the invitation, and invited His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to visit the Islamic Republic of Iran and hold a bilateral meeting in the capital, Tehran, and His Highness welcomed the invitation.