Israeli attack on Al Aqsa, Emirati astronaut awarded Nasa’s badge of honour - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Israeli police attacked several worshippers in Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque compound, Donald Trump hit back at New York prosecutors and slammed their “ridiculous indictment”, Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi was presented with Nasa’s badge of honour, a golden astronaut pin by his colleagues for his exploits in space and the Finland flag was raised at the Nato headquarters in Brussels in a ceremony to welcome the country as its 31st member.