Israeli police attack worshippers at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque

Israeli police stormed Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque compound early on Wednesday, attacked worshippers and fired stun grenades at Palestinian youths who had thrown fireworks and stones, witnesses have said.

The attacks were followed by strikes by Israeli planes in Gaza after rockets were fired from the city, according to Reuters.

Several Palestinians were wounded by rubber bullets used by Israeli police and others were beaten in the attacks before dawn, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

Dozens of worshippers were injured in the raid, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

Shocking eye-witness footage from inside Al Aqsa mosque showing the Israeli occupation forces mercilessly attacking Palestinian Muslims tonight for practicing “Itikaf”, a traditional night-time #ramadan ritual @tariqahmadbt @FCDOArabic @JamesCleverly @FCDOGovUK @FCDOHumanRights pic.twitter.com/l2eaF4sW5y — Palestine in the UK (@PalMissionUK) April 4, 2023

Israeli police said the attacks were a response to rioting.

They were followed by protests across the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its medics were prevented from reaching the mosque.

“I was sitting on a chair reciting [the Quran],” an elderly woman told Reuters outside the mosque. “They hurled stun grenades, one of them hit my chest.”

The Israeli military said nine rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel after sirens blared in southern towns.

At least four were intercepted and four landed in open areas, it said.

Smoke rises amid buildings during Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on Wednesday. Reuters

Israeli police said they were forced to enter the compound after “several law-breaking youths and masked agitators” brought fireworks, sticks and stones and barricaded themselves into the mosque.

Police said the youths chanted violent slogans and locked the front doors.

“After many and prolonged attempts to get them out by talking to no avail, police forces were forced to enter the compound in order to get them out,” police said.

“When the police entered, stones were thrown at them and fireworks were fired from inside the mosque by a large group of agitators.”

They said an officer was wounded in the leg.

Videos shared on social media platforms appeared to show police breaking into the mosque as fireworks were discharged.

#BREAKING: Israeli forces storm Al Aqsa Mosque, use gas bombs, sound grenades and mercilessly beat up Palestinian worshipers. Dozens of Palestinian worshippers got injured after being attacked by Israeli occupation troops.#AlAqsaMosque #Palestine #Israel pic.twitter.com/OZnhMhw0AS — World Times (@WorldTimesWT) April 4, 2023

Some showed police beating people with clubs and rifles inside the mosque.

Video released by police showed the repeated explosions of fireworks inside the mosque.

Outside the gate, police dispersed groups of youths with stun grenades and rubber bullets.

Palestinian groups condemned Israel's attacks on worshippers and called it a crime.

“We warn the occupation against crossing red lines at holy sites, which will lead to a big explosion,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for the Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas.

Saudi Arabia condemned the incident, which its Foreign Ministry said undermined peace efforts.

The government of Jordan, which serves as the custodian of the mosque, also condemned the raid “in the strongest terms”.

Its Foreign Ministry warned “of the consequences of this dangerous escalation and held Israel responsible for the safety of the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque.”

Egypt condemned the “blatant attacks" on worshippers.

"Egypt holds Israel, the occupying power, responsible for this dangerous escalation which could undermine the truce efforts in which Egypt is engaged with its regional and international partners," its Foreign Ministry said.

Talab Abu Eisha, 49, said more than 400 men, women and children were praying at Al Aqsa when the police encircled the mosque.

“The youths were afraid and started closing the doors,” he said, adding that police forces “stormed the eastern corner, beating and arresting men there”.

He said police prevented all men aged under 50 from passing through the gates leading to the compound for the dawn prayers on Wednesday.

Rising violence

Tensions have risen in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem in the past year.

There are concerns over more violence as Ramadan coincides with Judaism's Passover and Christian Easter this month.

The Israeli police force is overseen by Itamar Ben-Gvir, an ultranationalist with a history of violent rhetoric against the Palestinians.

The Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad also called for Palestinian residents of Jerusalem, the West Bank and Israel to gather around Al Aqsa Mosque and confront Israeli forces.

The Israeli military also reported fighting in Beit Umar, a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank. It said people burnt tires, hurled rocks and explosives at soldiers. It said one soldier was shot by armed suspects, who managed to flee.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Palestinian stabbed two Israelis near an army base south of Tel Aviv, police said, in the latest incident in a year-long spate of violence that shows no sign of abating.

Israeli-Palestinian violence has surged over the past year, as the Israeli military has carried out near-nightly raids on Palestinian towns and as Palestinians have staged numerous attacks against Israelis.

At least 88 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire this year, according to AP.

Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed 15 people in the same period.

Israel says most of the Palestinians killed were militants. But stone-throwing youths and bystanders uninvolved in violence were also among the dead. All but one of the Israeli dead were civilians.