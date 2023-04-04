Finnish flag raised at Nato headquarters after historic accession

Finland's flag was raised at Nato headquarters in Brussels in a solemn ceremony on Tuesday as the country became the alliance's 31st member in a historic realignment of Europe's defences triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

"It is a great day for Finland," said Finnish President Sauli Niinisto shortly before he watched his country's flag being raised.

The flag ceremony came minutes after Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto gave his country's accession papers to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the keeper of Nato's founding treaty.

"With receipt of this document of accession, we can now declare that Finland is the 31st member of the North Atlantic treaty," Mr Blinken said.

The handover marked the moment Finland became an official member, an event that coincided with the 74th anniversary of the alliance.

But Finland's accession to Nato, which roughly doubles the length of the border that the alliance shares with Russia, has angered Moscow.

"The Kremlin believes that this is the latest aggravation of the situation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The expansion of Nato is an assault on our security and Russia's national interests.

"And this forces us to take countermeasures ... in tactical and strategic terms."

He did not provide further details.

Questioned by reporters on Russia's threats, Mr Niinisto said it was not up to the Kremlin to tell Finland what to do.

"Russians in a way tried to create a sphere around them and, well, we are not a sphere," he said.

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had "wanted to slam Nato's door shut. Today we show the world that he failed, that aggression and intimidation do not work."

"Finland now has the strongest friends and allies in the world," he said.

Finland's first move as a Nato member was to endorse Sweden's accession bid and hand over its articles of ratification to Mr Stoltenberg.

Sweden had hoped to join Nato at the same time as Finland after the two countries filed a joint request in May last year amid security fears after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Their accession bid was widely supported among Nato allies but Turkey made last-minute demands regarding Kurdish militant groups that the Turkish government views as a security threat.

Turkey's parliament eventually voted to ratify Helsinki's application last week but has held out on Sweden.

Hungary has also opposed Sweden joining Nato, citing "grievances"linked to Stockholm’s criticisms of policies enacted by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Negotiations between Sweden and Turkey seem to have reached a stalemate and all eyes are now on the upcoming Turkish presidential elections in May.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks as Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto hands his nation's accession document to U. S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a joining ceremony at the NATO foreign ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium April 4, 2023. REUTERS / Johanna Geron / Pool

The next plenary session of the Turkish parliament is scheduled for June.

Nato diplomats believe that once Turkey approves Sweden's bid, Hungary will follow.

Turkey's vetoing of Sweden's accession bid has frustrated its Nato allies who view it as crucial as war rages in Ukraine.

Without explicitly mentioning Turkey, Danish Foreign Affairs Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said that "you have to look at domestic politics in some countries to understand why they [Sweden] are not welcomed here today as full members."

Most Nato members hope that Sweden will be able to join the alliance before its next summit of heads of governments in Lithuania in July.

Both Mr Stoltenberg and Sweden's Foreign Affairs Minister Tobias Billstrom said that Sweden had fulfilled its part of the memorandum of understanding agreed with Turkey in June.

"This is a top priority for the alliance, this is important for me personally, and all allies agree that we should finalise the accession for Sweden as soon as possible," said Mr Stoltenberg.

Relations between Sweden and Turkey worsened after the burning of a copy of the Koran in Stockholm by a far-right activist in January.

Swedish police then denied permission to hold such protests but a court this week ruled that they are protected by the Swedish constitution.

Mr Billstrom told reporters in Brussels that there was no link with Sweden's bid to join Nato.

"It is not relevant," he said, quoted by Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

"I also want to underline that in the memorandum that we signed with Turkey, there is nothing mentioned about religion, nothing about those kinds of issues. We intend to do what we have committed to under the memorandum. But nothing more, nothing less," added Mr Billstrom.