UAE President Sheikh Mohamed's climate warning, Donald Trump teases big news - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed gives a warning that climate change poses a threat to the world’s security and stability, and calls on nations gathering in Egypt for Cop27 to unite.

Former US president Donald Trump says he will make a big announcement on November 15, which many suspect will be the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign.

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan says his protest march to Islamabad will go ahead despite an apparent attempt to kill him.

Meanwhile, a draft law introducing income tax on high earners in Oman has been passed by the country's Shura Council.