Imran Khan says march on Pakistan capital will resume on Tuesday

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has said his protest march on Islamabad will go ahead despite an apparent attempt to kill him.

Mr Khan was shot and injured as he led an anti-government demonstration towards the capital on Thursday.

The attack in Wazirabad, in Pakistan's Punjab province, killed one person and left at least 10 others wounded. A man was arrested at the scene.

Mr Khan was admitted to hospital on Thursday after he received gunshot wounds to his right leg. He had an operation to remove bullet shards and was discharged on Sunday before moving to his ancestral home in Lahore.

The former prime minister, who was removed in April after a no-confidence vote in parliament, said on Sunday that the march would resume on Tuesday, AP reported.

Mr Khan again demanded an investigation into the shooting as well as the resignation of three powerful personalities in the government and the military whom he alleges were involved in the attack.

He accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and army general Faisal Naseer of working with the Inter-Services Intelligence, Pakistan’s spy agency, to orchestrate the shooting.

Mr Khan organised a march on Islamabad to pressure Mr Sharif’s government to hold early elections.

However, Mr Sharif has said elections will take place as scheduled next year.

Mr Khan led an initial protest march in May but it ended when supporters clashed with police in the capital.