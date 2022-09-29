UAE-Oman rail link, Pope Francis' Bahrain visit, Iraq-Iran tensions - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, the UAE and Oman are to be linked by a rail network that carries freight and passengers and Pope Francis will travel to Bahrain for a three-day visit in November.

Iraq officials announced they would summon Iran’s ambassador in Baghdad to hand a note of protest after Iran launched another drone-bombing campaign and Dubai is considering plans to implement a new economic output metric to measure the contribution of the metaverse to its economy.