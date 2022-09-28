Iran attacks groups in northern Iraq in new drone-bombing campaign

Iran launched a new drone-bombing campaign on Wednesday, attacking the bases of an Iranian-Kurdish opposition group in northern Iraq.

The strikes focused on Koya, some 60 kilometres east of Erbil, said Soran Nuri, a member of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan. The group, known by the acronym KDPI, is a leftist armed opposition force banned in Iran.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency and broadcaster said the country’s Revolutionary Guard ground forces attacked some bases of a separatist group in the north of Iraq with its “precision missiles” and “suicide drones".

The Kurdish television network Rudaw, citing a local doctor, said the strikes had killed two people and wounded 15 others.

The strikes attacked a military camp, homes, offices and other areas around Koya, Mr Nuri said. He described the attack as ongoing.

AP reported seeing ambulances racing through Koya after the strikes. Smoke rose from the site of one apparent strike as security forces closed off the area.

On Saturday and Monday, the Revolutionary Guard unleashed a wave of drone and artillery strikes attacking Kurdish positions.

Wednesday's attack came hours before MPs were set to meet in Baghdad over a political impasse that has prevented the formation of a government for nearly a year since elections in October. Legislators are scheduled to vote on the resignation of Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al Halbousi and elect a Deputy Speaker.

The strikes appear to be a response to the continuing protests besetting Iran over the death of a 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the nation’s morality police.

Protests have spread across at least 46 cities, towns and villages in Iran, including the capital Tehran.

Angry demonstrators across Iran have taken to the streets to denounce the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody.

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on Iran early on Wednesday to refrain from using “unnecessary or disproportionate force” against protesters.

Mr Guterres added through a spokesman that authorities should swiftly conduct an impartial investigation into Amini's death.

“We are increasingly concerned about reports of rising fatalities, including women and children, related to the protests,” the spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said.

“We underline the need for a prompt, impartial and effective investigation into Ms Mahsa Amini’s death by an independent, competent authority.”

Fars news agency said on Tuesday that "around 60" people had been killed since Amini's death on September 16, up from the official toll of 41 authorities reported on Saturday.

Officials said on Monday they had made more than 1,200 arrests, including activists, lawyers and journalists.

Iran's police command warned on Wednesday that the force would come down hard on protests “with all their might”.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, meanwhile, said it had documented the arrests of at least 23 journalists as the clashes between security forces and protesters heated up.

On Wednesday, it called on Iranian authorities to “immediately” release arrested journalists who covered Amini’s death and protests.

Mr Dujarric added that Mr Guterres had stressed the need to respect human rights, including freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association during a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on September 22.