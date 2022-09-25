Iran shells Kurdish opposition group in Iraq over Mahsa Amini protests

Iran fired artillery at armed Kurdish opposition groups based in northern Iraq on Saturday, accusing them of fanning the continuing protests across the country.

For more than a week now, the Iranian regime has been struggling to contain widespread anti-government demonstrations ignited by a young woman's death in police custody.

The death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was detained by morality police in Tehran, triggered unrest in Iran's capital and provinces.

Amini’s family is from Iran’s western Kurdish region bordering Iraq.

Iran has blamed armed Iranian Kurdish dissidents of involvement in the unrest, particularly in the north-west where most of the country's roughly 10 million Kurds live.

Iran's official IRNA news agency said the attack on Iraq’s northern Kurdistan region, where Iranian and Turkish Kurdish opposition groups have bases, was carried out by the country’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency, seen as close to Iran's military, said the attack against “Komalah and Democrat terrorist groups came after illegal entry by these groups’ armed teams into the Iranian border cities in recent days”.

It quoted the Revolutionary Guard as saying the operation would continue to ensure border security.

There was no comment on the attack from the Iraqi government in Baghdad or the authorities in the Iraqi Kurdish region.

For years, Iran has launched attacks with heavy weapons and drones on what it calls “terrorist” groups in northern Iraq.

Iranian state media reported on Saturday that 41 people have been killed during the protests. Iranian human rights groups outside the country say at least 50 people have been killed since the protests began on September 16.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that the country must “deal decisively with those who oppose the country's security and tranquility”.

He “stressed the necessity to distinguish between protests and disturbing public order and security”, according to state media reports of the president's phone call to the family of a member of the Basij militia who was killed while taking part in the crackdown on unrest in the north-eastern city of Mashhad.