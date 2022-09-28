Dubai Metaverse Assembly: live updates from Museum of the Future

The Dubai Metaverse Assembly will have technology experts and people from the metaverse community as well as major companies convene to discuss opportunities and ways that its potential can be unlocked.

Dubai has already announced its metaverse strategy, which aims to create 40,000 jobs and add $4 billion to the emirate's economy. This is the first event of its kind since the announcement in July.

The National will be bringing you all of the latest updates from the event: