Dubai’s new metaverse strategy to add $4bn to economy and create more than 40,000 jobs

The government of Dubai has launched a new metaverse strategy that aims to create 40,000 jobs and add $4 billion to the emirate's economy in the next five years as it continues to boost its efforts to tap into the emerging digital space.

The Dubai Metaverse Strategy is an "integrated plan" that aims to position the emirate among the top 10 cities that will shape the emerging technology's future globally, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, said in a tweet on Monday.

The plan will be the "next revolution in the technological and economic field that will affect all aspects of life over the next two decades", he said.

أطلقنا اليوم استراتيجية دبي للميتافيرس، الثورة القادمة في المجال التكنولوجي والاقتصادي ستؤثر في كافة مناحي الحياة خلال العقدين القادمين، لدينا 1000 شركة في دبي تعمل حالياً في هذا القطاع البالغ إسهامه 500 مليون دولار في اقتصادنا الوطني.. وتوقعاتنا أن يرتفع بقوة خلال الفترة القادمة pic.twitter.com/79vU7JXeCE — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 18, 2022

The metaverse is the emerging digital space in which people, represented by avatars or three-dimensional likenesses, can interact in virtual worlds.

Sheikh Hamdan said that at present, there are 1,000 companies in Dubai working in the metaverse, which contributes $500 million to the national economy.

"We expect it to rise strongly during the coming period," he added.

هدفنا من إطلاق خطة متكاملة للميتافيرس في هذا الوقت المبكر لهذه التقنية أن نكون ضمن العشر مدن الأوائل التي ستشكل هذا القطاع عالمياً .. دبي كانت وستبقى سابقةً غيرها عالمياً.. لأن محمد بن راشد أثبت للعالم مراراً وتكراراً صواب رؤيته المستقبلية والتنموية التي صنعت دبي. — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 18, 2022

Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority became the first regulator in the world to enter the metaverse in May when it announced the establishment of its Metaverse HQ.

