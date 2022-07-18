Dubai’s new metaverse strategy to add $4bn to economy and create more than 40,000 jobs

The initiative aims to position the emirate as among the top 10 cities that will shape the future of the emerging technology's future globally

There are 1,000 companies in Dubai currently working in the metaverse, which contributes $500 million to the national economy. Photo: Dubai Government Media Office
Alvin R Cabral
Jul 18, 2022
The government of Dubai has launched a new metaverse strategy that aims to create 40,000 jobs and add $4 billion to the emirate's economy in the next five years as it continues to boost its efforts to tap into the emerging digital space.

The Dubai Metaverse Strategy is an "integrated plan" that aims to position the emirate among the top 10 cities that will shape the emerging technology's future globally, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, said in a tweet on Monday.

The plan will be the "next revolution in the technological and economic field that will affect all aspects of life over the next two decades", he said.

The metaverse is the emerging digital space in which people, represented by avatars or three-dimensional likenesses, can interact in virtual worlds.

Sheikh Hamdan said that at present, there are 1,000 companies in Dubai working in the metaverse, which contributes $500 million to the national economy.

"We expect it to rise strongly during the coming period," he added.

Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority became the first regulator in the world to enter the metaverse in May when it announced the establishment of its Metaverse HQ.

More to follow...

Updated: July 18, 2022, 9:41 AM
