UAE and Oman sign deal to link countries by passenger train

The UAE and Oman are to be linked by a rail system to carry freight and passengers between the two countries, in a landmark co-operation deal.

Passenger trains that can reach speeds of 200 kilometres an hour will connect Abu Dhabi with Sohar to the north of Muscat, the Oman News Agency said.

The deal also includes connecting the UAE's existing freight services line to Sohar port, the sultanate's deep-sea port.

Oman Rail and Etihad Rail will establish a joint company to introduce and operate the railway network.

The company will receive investments amounting to about 1.16 billion Omani rials ($3bn). The UAE news agency confirmed a deal had been signed.

Speaking to ONA, Shadi Malak, chief executive of Etihad Rail, said that the agreement "lays out a strategic road map for a sustainable project that will contribute to strengthening the solid relations between the UAE and Oman".

This announcement comes after President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Oman on Tuesday to begin a two-day state visit.

In total, 16 agreements have been signed between the countries so far. These are in the field of energy, co-operation on transport, communications and logistics, maritime transport, and co-operation and investment in the fields of industry.

The UAE and the Sultanate of Oman sign a number of memoranda of joint co-operation on the sidelines of the President's visit to Muscat. WAM

The Etihad Rail line will span approximately 1,200km. It will link 11 cities and areas across the UAE, from the border with Saudi Arabia to Fujairah in the north.

Last week, Etihad Rail signed four preliminary agreements with international companies for rail operations, maintenance and passenger stations as the national railway project progresses.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sultan Haitham held talks on Tuesday that centred on the two leaders’ shared vision for a secure and stable region that promotes sustainable development and supports a thriving economy.

The leaders held a one-on-one session after the talks.

