Pope Francis to visit Bahrain in November

Pope Francis will travel to Bahrain for a three-day visit in November — an occasion that is expected to attract tens of thousands of Catholics.

The pontiff, 85, will visit the Arabian Gulf’s largest Roman Catholic church in the desert town of Awali and the capital Manama.

This will be the second visit by the head of the church to the Arabian Gulf after Pope Francis's historic visit to the UAE in 2019.

“Pope Francis will make the announced apostolic journey to Bahrain from November 3 to 6 this year, visiting the cities of Manama and Awali on the occasion of the 'Bahrain Forum for Dialogue: East and West for Human Coexistence,” the Vatican said on Wednesday.

Awali's tent-shaped Cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia opened to worshippers in December last year and is set to be one of the focal points of the Pope Francis's visit.

The cathedral can seat at least 2,300 people and was built on land donated by King Hamad in 2013 to the local Catholic community, which numbers about 80,000 people. It is about 20 kilometres south of Manama.

A message of interfaith harmony will be high on the agenda during the November visit.

The pontiff's health has been of concern recently, with a planned July trip to South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo postponed to next year after doctors advised Pope Francis that he needed therapy on his right knee.

He was in visible pain during a recent trip to Kazakhstan for an interfaith conference.

Pope Francis has been using a wheelchair and cane and said that travelling was difficult because his strained knee ligaments had not healed.

In Kazakhstan, Pope Francis, along with the leaders of other religions, had called for an end to violence and bloodshed.

He spoke of the importance of coming together.

“In our day, every military conflict or hotspot of tension and confrontation will necessarily have a baneful domino effect and seriously compromise the system of international relations," he said.

Two years ago, more than 150,000 gathered for Mass in Abu Dhabi as Pope Francis blessed the congregation and sent out a message of peace.

Tens of thousands of people had queued up overnight at free transport centres across Dubai to travel to the capital and catch a glimpse of the Pope in February 2019.

The Document on Human Fraternity, signed by Pope Francis and Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar and chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, during the visit has been called historic. It aims to unite people in a spirit of respect and tolerance.

