Hurricane Ian, Iran crackdown, Dubai Metaverse - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Category 3 Hurricane Ian is approaching the Florida coast. The cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg in Florida appeared to be likely to feel the wrath of the hurricane, with many residents already evacuated.

More than 75 people have been killed in anti-regime protests in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini. Iran is now stepping up arrests of activists and journalists in a crackdown against the unrest.

President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Oman on a two-day state visit. Sheikh Mohamed will meet Sultan Haitham to build on long-standing ties and boost economic relations.

The Dubai Metaverse Assembly is getting under way, developing digital infrastructure that supports global transformations and the digital economy.