More than 75 dead in Mahsa Amini protests in Iran as journalists arrested in crackdown

More than 75 people have been killed in anti-regime protests in Iran over the death of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini following her arrest by so-called morality police, a rights group said on Monday.

Iran is now stepping up arrests of activists and journalists in a crackdown against the unrest, activists have said.

The Iranian authorities' official death toll remained at 41, including several members of the security forces.

Officials said on Monday they had arrested more than 1,200 people.

Protesters took to the streets in capital Tehran and elsewhere on Monday for the 11th straight night of demonstrations, witnesses told AFP.

Tehran crowds shouted “death to the dictator”, calling for the end of the more than three-decade rule of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 83.

Video shot from several floors above street level, purportedly in the city of Tabriz, showed people protesting to the sound of tear gas canisters being fired by security forces, in images published by Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights.

The group said at least 76 people have been killed in the crackdown in Iran, up from a previous count of 57.

Video footage and death certificates obtained by IHR showed that “live ammunition is being directly fired at protesters”, he said.

Twenty journalists have been imprisoned since the protests began, according to the Washington-based Committee to Protect Journalists.

Numerous activists and lawyers have also been held, including the prominent freedom of speech campaigner Hossein Ronaghi, who was arrested over the weekend.

The arrests come on top of severe internet restrictions and blocking of sites including Instagram and WhatsApp, which activists say is aimed at preventing details of the protests reaching the outside world.

.@Meta, are you helping the totalitarian regime of the Islamic Republic suppress the people of #Iran? Did you intentionally disrupt @WhatsApp for users with numbers from Iran?

Or could this be be the work of the Islamic Republic’s infiltrators in Meta and @facebook?#Mahsa_Amini https://t.co/XOW5RarFwq — Hossein Ronaghi (@HosseinRonaghi) September 21, 2022

“By targeting journalists amid a great deal of violence after restricting access to WhatsApp and Instagram, the Iranian authorities are sending a clear message that there must be no coverage of the protests,” Reporters Without Borders said.

Mr Ronaghi, a critic of Iran's leadership, said in a video posted at the weekend that he had initially avoided arrest by escaping his flat when agents came for him.

But he was then detained on Saturday when he went to Tehran's Evin prison to meet prosecutors and was also beaten by security agents, his brother Hassan wrote on Twitter.

His mother told Manoto TV in an interview that Hossein Ronaghi's leg was broken.

Reports said that his lawyers, who accompanied him to Evin, had also been detained.

Two other lawyers have also been arrested, lawyer Saeid Dehghan wrote on Twitter.

“This means defending protesters is prohibited!” he said.