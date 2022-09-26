Iran protests over Mahsa Amini's death reach 10th night despite judiciary warning

Iranians defied a warning from the judiciary to protest for a 10th consecutive night on Sunday over the death of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody.

Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei “emphasised the need for decisive action without leniency” on Sunday against core instigators of the “riots”, the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.

At least 41 people have died since the unrest began, including protesters and members of Iran's security forces, according to an official toll.

Other sources say the real figure is higher, AFP reported.

READ MORE Violent protests injure police outside London's Iran embassy

Iran's largest protests in almost three years have seen security forces fire live rounds and bird shot, rights groups have said, while protesters have hurled rocks, burnt police cars and set fire to state buildings.

Oslo-based Iran Human Rights on Sunday evening said the death toll was at least 57, but said continuing internet blackouts made it increasingly difficult to confirm fatalities with the women-led protests spreading to scores of cities.

Hundreds of demonstrators, reformist activists and journalists have been arrested during the mostly night-time demonstrations since unrest first broke out after Amini's death was announced on September 16.

Amini, whose Kurdish first name was Jhina, was detained three days before that for allegedly breaching rules mandating tightly-fitted hijab head coverings and which ban, among other things, ripped jeans and brightly coloured clothes.

Images circulated by IHR showed protesters on the streets of Tehran, shouting “death to the dictator”, purportedly after nightfall on Sunday.

Witnesses told AFP that protests were continuing in several locations. Video footage showed demonstrations in Tabriz and Shiraz, among other places, with women removing their headscarves and protesters shouting against the authorities.

Among the protesters were women who burnt their hijabs and cut off their hair. Some danced near large bonfires to the applause of crowds that have chanted “zan, zendegi, azadi” or “woman, life, freedom”.

Video of demonstrations on Saturday, verified by AFP, showed students ripping down a picture of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei outside a university in the northern province of Mazandaran.

Web monitor NetBlocks noted “rolling blackouts” and “widespread internet platform restrictions” on Sunday, with WhatsApp, Instagram and Skype already blocked.

This followed older bans on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Telegram.

Protests abroad in solidarity with Iranian women have been held in Athens, Berlin, Brussels, Istanbul, Madrid, New York and other cities.

In Paris and London on Sunday, police clashed with demonstrators trying to reach Iran's embassies. French officers fired tear gas. In London, 12 people were arrested and five officers seriously hurt, police there said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell deplored the Iranian security forces' response to the unrest as “disproportionate … unjustifiable and unacceptable”.