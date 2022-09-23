Iranian state-organised marchers call for execution of protesters

Iran state-organised demonstrations took place in several cities on Friday to counter anti-government protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.

Some marchers called for the execution of protesters.

The demonstrations followed the strongest warning from the authorities yet when the army told Iranians it would confront "the enemies" behind the unrest.

Demonstrators condemned the anti-government protesters as "Israel's soldiers", live state television coverage showed.

They also shouted "Death to America" and "Death to Israel", slogans commonly used by the country's clerical rulers to try to stir up support for authorities.

"Offenders of the Quran must be executed," the crowds chanted.

Iranians have staged mass protests over the case of Amini, 22, who died last week after being arrested by the morality police for wearing "unsuitable attire".

The morality police, attached to Iran's law enforcement, are responsible for ensuring the respect of Islamic morals as described by the country's clerical authorities.

Amini's death has reignited anger over issues including restrictions on personal freedoms in Iran, strict dress codes for women and an economy reeling from sanctions.

A protester cuts her hair during a rally against the Iranian regime outside the House of Representatives in The Hague on September 23, 2022, after the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest by Iran's morality police in Tehran. AFP

The Iranian army's message on Friday, seen as a warning to protesters enraged by the death, read: "These desperate actions are part of the evil strategy of the enemy to weaken the Islamic regime."

The military said it would "confront the enemies' various plots in order to ensure security and peace for the people who are being unjustly assaulted".

Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi also on Friday warned "seditionists" that their "dream of defeating religious values and the great achievements of the revolution will never be realised", according to the Asriran website.

The anti-government protests were especially strong in Amini's home province of Kurdistan and nearby areas. State television said two caches of weapons, explosives and communications equipment were seized and two people were arrested in north-west Iran, which includes the border with Iraq where armed Kurdish dissident groups are based.

Internet blockage watchdog NetBlocks said mobile internet has been disrupted in Iran for a third time.

"Live metrics show a nation-scale loss of connectivity on leading cellular operator MCI," it said on Twitter.

Mobile internet had been partially reconnected overnight.

