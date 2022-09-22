Iran police stations set on fire as nine killed in unrest linked to Mahsa Amini's death

Protesters in Iran set fire to police stations and vehicles across the country on Thursday as the death toll from unrest triggered by the death of a young woman detained by security forces rose to nine.

The protests, led mostly by women, erupted in more than a dozen cities and at universities in Tehran following the death on Friday of Mahsa Amini, 22, who had been arrested three days earlier for allegedly breaking Iran’s strict hijab law.

Amini, who was from Iran's western Kurdistan province, fell into a coma after being arrested by morality police in Tehran.

For nearly a week, protesters have been chanting “death to the dictator” and burning their headscarves.

In a video taken in the north-east and posted on social media, protesters shouted "we will die, we will die but we'll get Iran back" near a police station that was set on fire. The video, on Twitter account 1500tasvir, was reported by Reuters but could not be verified.

The 1500tasvir account focuses on Iran protests and has about 100,000 followers.

In Tehran, another police station was set on fire as the unrest spread from Amini's home province.

At least 13 cities in the country have had demonstrations as protesters took their anger over social repression to the streets.

Videos online show security forces firing tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters.

Amnesty International reported that officers fired birdshot and beat protesters with batons.

Iranian officials said Amini died on Friday from a heart attack after three days in an intensive care unit following her arrest last Tuesday.

But her family said she had no known health problems and that she had suffered bruises to her legs.

The unrest over Amini's death, although widespread, appears distinct from earlier bouts of nationwide protests triggered by pocketbook issues as Iran’s economy staggers under US sanctions.

The unrest that erupted in 2019 over the government’s abrupt petrol price increase mobilised working-class masses in small towns.

Hundreds were killed as security forces cracked down, according to human rights groups, the deadliest violence since the 1979 revolution.