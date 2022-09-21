Iranian police officer killed in protests over death of Mahsa Amini

Violent demonstrations across Iran resulted in the death of one "police assistant" and the injury of four others in the southern city of Shiraz, Iran's Irna news agency reported on Wednesday.

Three protesters were killed in different parts of the country on Tuesday, rights groups said.

The protests, led mostly by women, erupted in more than a dozen cities and on university campuses in Tehran, triggered by the death on Friday of Mahsa Amini, 22, who had been arrested three days earlier for allegedly breaking Iran’s hijab law.

"On Tuesday evening, some people clashed with police officers and as a result one of the police assistants was killed. In this incident, four other police officers were injured in Shiraz," Irna said.

Fifteen protesters were arrested in Shiraz on Tuesday, according to the agency.

Amini, who was from Iran's Kurdistan province, fell into a coma after being arrested by Iran's morality police.

Iranian officials said that Amini died on Friday after suffering a heart attack after three days in intensive care, following her arrest last Tuesday.

But her family said that she had no health problems, and that she had suffered bruises to her legs.

They held the police accountable for her death, which has sparked nationwide and international anger at Iranian authorities.

Videos on social media showed women burning their hijabs in protest and cutting their hair in front of large crowds who were cheering them on.

People chanted "death to the dictator".

In the nationwide condemnation of Amini's death, the Farsi hashtag #MahsaAmini has reached more than three million Twitter mentions since Friday.

Protests continued on Wednesday in Iranian Kurdistan, around Tehran's main universities and also, unusually, at the Tehran bazaar, images showed.

"Woman, life, freedom", protesters shouted, while demonstrators on Tuesday night were shown starting fires and trying to overturn police vehicles in several cities.

Women were seen encouraging others to come out and protest.

Since Friday, hundreds of people have been arrested and dozens injured, some hit by shotgun pellets fired by police.

On Tuesday, human rights groups said five people had died, but later revised that toll to three.

The protests are among the most serious in Iran since the November 2019 unrest over fuel price increases, and this time are characterised by the presence of large numbers of women.