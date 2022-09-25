Violent protests injure police outside Iran embassy

People have been protesting outside Iranian embassies in European capitals over the death of a young woman in police custody.

A number of police officers were injured and five arrests made outside the London embassy in Kensington for offences including violent disorder, the Metropolitan police said.

French police fired tear gas and employed anti-riot tactics to prevent hundreds of people protesting in Paris from marching on Tehran's embassy, eyewitnesses said.

Iran, meanwhile, summoned the British and Norwegian ambassadors over what it called interference and hostile media coverage of nationwide unrest triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, the semi-official ISNA news agency said.

Iran has been rocked by protests after the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman while she was in the custody of Iran's morality police.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Iran's crackdown on protests is “unjustifiable” and “unacceptable”, as Tehran vowed no leniency against the unrest gripping the country.

In London, there have been continuing protests at the embassy. On Sunday, a large number of demonstrators gathered at the location who, police said, were intent on causing disorder.

Demonstrators hold placards outside the Iranian Embassy in London. AP

Police reinforcements were called when protesters attempted to breach police lines and threw missiles at officers.

“We are aware of a number of police officers who received injuries while dealing with the disorder; none of those are thought to be seriously hurt,” London police said.

A significant policing presence is expected to remain at the embassy.

In Paris, protesters gathered for the second day running.

Police in full anti-riot armour, backed by a line of vans, blocked the path to the Iranian embassy a short distance away and fired tear gas to disperse protesters.

"I don't feel good, it was catastrophic," said one protester recovering from the effects of tear gas.

In a statement on behalf of the EU, Mr Borrell said: “For the European Union and its member states, the widespread and disproportionate use of force against nonviolent protesters is unjustifiable and unacceptable”.

Moves “to severely restrict internet access by the relevant Iranian authorities and to block instant messaging platforms is a further cause for concern, as it blatantly violates freedom of expression”, he said.

At least 41 people are reported to have died in demonstrations inside Iran, mostly protesters, according to an official toll.

Ms Amini was arrested on September 13, accused of having breached rules that mandate tightly fitted hijab head coverings, as well as ripped jeans and brightly coloured clothes.

Iran's judiciary chief on Sunday “emphasised the need for decisive action without leniency”.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry’s website said it summoned UK ambassador Simon Shercliff on Saturday and protested the hosting of critical Farsi-language media outlets. The ministry alleges the news outlets have provoked disturbances and the spread of riots in Iran at the top of their programmes.