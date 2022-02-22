Dubai's Museum of the Future opens, UAE girl rescued from well, Ukraine-Russia - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. In today's episode, Dubai's Museum of the Future opens on Tuesday, the US plans sanctions against Russia after Moscow recognised self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine, and a six-year-old Emirati girl is rescued from a well in the UAE.

Britney Spears signs deal to write tell-all memoir, the Tinder Swindler speaks out, and Miss Alabama 2021, Zoe Sozo Bethel, has died eight days after suffering head injuries from an undisclosed accident.