As the Museum of the Future opens, here are five other UAE museums to see

The long-awaited Museum of the Future is set to open its doors on Tuesday. Organisers have kept details of the museum’s contents a mystery so far and its goals for its programming have remained largely broad, covering climate change, ecology, health, space travel and art.

Once it opens, the museum will not only join the list of the UAE’s growing list of attractions, but will also be part of its museum roster. With the new entry celebrating its opening, here are other UAE museums that are worth a visit:

Louvre Abu Dhabi