Emirates suspends flights to US, UAE calls for UN meeting, Jim Carrey turns 60 - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, the UAE calls for a UN Security Council meeting on the Houthi terrorist attacks in Abu Dhabi, Emirates airline suspends flights to the US over operational concerns linked to the use of 5G and British soldiers who rescued more than 15,000 people from Afghanistan are set to receive a new medal recognising their efforts.

Tonga is scheduled to receive its first batch of disaster relief from the international community on Friday and comedian Jim Carrey celebrates his 60th birthday with a video posted on social media.

Updated: January 19th 2022, 4:30 AM
