'Alarming' pictures of Tonga volcano eruption damage raise fears of more deaths

"Alarming" photographs taken from the air have revealed the full extent of damage caused by the massive volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga on Saturday.

Images taken by New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) reconnaissance flights show scenes of devastation on the country's small outer islands, said Tonga’s deputy head of mission in Australia, Curtis Tu’ihalangingie.

An entire village was destroyed on Mango island and numerous buildings are missing on nearby Atata island, raising fears of more deaths and injuries.

The NZDF images were posted unofficially on a Facebook site and confirmed by Mr Tu’ihalangingie.

"People panic, people run and get injuries," Mr Tu’ihalangingie told Reuters. "Possibly there will be more deaths and we just pray that is not the case."

Tonga police told the New Zealand High Commission the confirmed death toll stood at two, but with communications in the South Pacific island nation cut, the true extent of casualties was not clear.

Australia's minister for the Pacific, Zed Seselja, said Tongan officials were hoping to evacuate people from the isolated, low-lying Ha'apai islands group and other outer islands where conditions were "very tough, we understand, with many houses being destroyed in the tsunami."

The United Nations had earlier reported a distress signal was detected in Ha'apai, where Mango is located. The Tongan navy reported the area was hit by waves estimated to be 5 to 10 metres (15-30 feet) high, said the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Atata and Mango are between about 50 and 70km from the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, which sent tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean and was heard some 2,300km (1,430 miles) away in New Zealand when it erupted on Saturday.

Atata has a population of about 100 people and Mango around 50.

"It is very alarming to see the wave possibly went through Atata from one end to the other," said Mr Tu’ihalangingie.

British national Angela Glover, 50, was killed in the tsunami as she tried to rescue the dogs she looked after at a rescue shelter, her brother said, the first known death in the disaster.

A thick layer of ash blankets the islands, said the New Zealand High Commission, which was working to establish communications with smaller islands "as a matter of priority".

The archipelago's main airport, Fua’amotu International Airport, was not damaged in Saturday's eruption and tsunami, but heavy ashfall is preventing full operations, hampering international relief efforts.

The UN humanitarian office said Tongan officials said clearing the runway would take days, as it was being done manually, and would be fully operational Wednesday at the earliest.

People on the western coast of the main island of Tongatapu had been evacuated because of "significant damage", OCHA said, while government ministers had broadcast warnings on radio against price gouging amid worries of supply shortages.

The Tongan government is expected to formally request aid from countries including Australia and New Zealand tomorrow. Both antipodean nations have C-130 military aircraft on standby, packed with emergency supplies.

"The priority now will to be get supplies to Tonga and the biggest constraint on that at the moment ... is the airport. There is still a significant amount of ash," Mr Seselja said.

Tonga is a kingdom of 176 islands, of which 36 are inhabited, with a population of 104,494 people.

The archipelago has remained largely cut off from the world since the eruption, which damaged its main undersea communications cable.

Subcom, a US company contracted to repair various subsea cables in the Asia-Pacific, said it was working with Tonga Cable Ltd to repair the cable that runs from Tonga to Fiji.