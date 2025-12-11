Podcasts
Culture Bites

Why are we so obsessed with (our own) Spotify Wrapped?

Hosts unpack the appeal of discovering and sharing your streaming data

Enas Refaei
Farah Andrews

December 11, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

In this episode of Culture Bites, Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews reveal their Spotify Wrapped summaries, each with their own listening age plot twist.

The end-of-year stats delivered by Spotify and other similar audio streaming platforms have become popular among users over the years. Enas and Farah dig through their listening habits to understand why people love to learn about their own personalities. While the over-mining of user data is generally controversial, Spotify Wrapped has managed to turn information into a fun experience that people love to share publicly.

This time of year also marks the run up to awards season. The 83rd Golden Globe Award nominations have been announced before the ceremony, set to take place on January 11.

The hosts share their thoughts on some of the top contenders, including Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, which is competing for nine awards. They also highlight some of the best international features in the running such as The Voice of Hind Rajab and Iranian film It Was Just an Accident.

Updated: December 11, 2025, 11:19 AM
